Cheese and meat festival hitting Kelowna this spring

Photo: Pixabay

A cheese and meat festival is coming to Kelowna later this spring.

The Cheese and Meat Festival, held at the Laurel Packinghouse in May, celebrates craft, culture and community, showcasing the finest artisan food and beverage vendors around.

The festival offers a wide variety of tastes, textures and smells to take in, with an opportunity for visitors to learn, taste, and create meaningful connections between the artisans and the products they love.

The aptly named Cheese and Meat Festival is not all about those two things. It also includes tasty cocktails, brews, drinks and more.

"We believe in helping guests make future educated choices when buying from the hundreds of specialty products at your local grocery store," said founder of the festival David Bain.

"We give guests the ability to taste and learn directly from the producer so they can easily build an impressive pairing at their next dinner party. No more grocery blind purchases!"

Taking place on Saturday, May 13, the festival has two tastings scheduled for 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Guests are welcome to walk around for two hours while having all inclusive access to more than 40 vendors.

Upon arrival, guests will receive their own tasting glass and charcuterie board.

Tickets range from $45 - $119 and go on sale Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.