YMCA offering spring break camps for ages three to 12

Photo: Contributed

If you haven't planned actives for your kids over Spring break, the YMCA of Southern Interior BC has you covered.

YMCA camps offer a safe and inclusive space for children ages three to 12. All camps offer educational experiences which include games, swimming, sports, and crafts.

Full and half day options are available. Weekly camps run from March 20-24 and 27-31.

The camps will take place at the Kelowna Family YMCA and H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre.

YMCA financial assistance is available to families who qualify.

To register and more more information visit ymcasibc.ca/camps.