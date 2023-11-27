Live Kelowna Council

3. Development Application Reports & Related Bylaws

3.1 to 3.3 Lynrick Rd 1702 - OCP23-0011 (BL12603) Z22-0028 (BL12604) - Varro Developers Inc., Inc.No. BC1285726

3.4 ITEM WITHDRAWN BY APPLICANT - Hewetson Ct 949 - Z23-0064 (BL12598) - Upper Mission Development Inc., Inc.No. BC1224405

3.5 Francis Ave 615 - Z23-0041 (BL12601) - 1324270 B.C. Ltd., Inc.No. BC1324270

3.6 Radant Rd 569 - Z22-0072 (BL12602) - John Thomas Hodges

3.7 Lakeshore Rd 4456 - Z23-0066 (BL12605) - Luoya Yang

3.8 Appaloosa Rd 3226 - Z23-0025 (BL12606) - Astria Academy Nominee Ltd., Inc.No. BC1396329

3.9 Inkar Rd 1463 - DP23-0149 - Various Owners

4. Bylaws for Adoption (Development Related)

4.1 and 4.2 Cara Glen Way 1691 - BL12573 (Z23-0033) - Rutherford Crestview Developments Ltd., Inc.No. A0085980

5. Non-Development Reports & Related Bylaws

5.1 Third Quarter 2023 Financial Performance

5.2 to 5.4 Business Licence Bylaw 12585 Consultation and Adoption

5.5 to 5.6 Amendment to Airport Fees and Charges Bylaw 7982

5.7 Housing Accelerator Fund Overview

6. Mayor and Councillor Items

7. Termination