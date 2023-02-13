Kelowna council meeting

3. Development Application Reports & Related Bylaws
3.1 Rezoning Bylaw Supplemental Report to Council
To receive a summary of notice of first reading for Rezoning Bylaw No. 12456 and to give the bylaw further reading consideration.
3.2 Band Road 1150 - BL12456 (Z21-0083) - 1320467 B.C. Ltd., Inc.No. BC1320467
4. Bylaws for Adoption (Development Related)
4.1 Turner Rd 4346 - BL12470 (Z22-0065) - Paul and Leah Williams
5. Non-Development Reports & Related Bylaws
5.1 2023 Financial Health Dashboard
5.2 Water Security Plan
5.3 Community Resiliency Investment (CRI) Grant Application
6. Resolutions
6.1 Draft Resolution, re; SILGA
7. Bylaws for Adoption (Non-Development Related)
7.1 BL12460 - Road Closure Bylaw - Portion of road adjacent to 1150 Band Road
8. Mayor and Councillor Items
9. Termination