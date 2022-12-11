Christmas parade drives through Kelowna this weekend, raising funds

This weekend marked the third annual Christmas parade, with decorated cars travelling through downtown Kelowna, Rutland and Glenmore to raise money for Mamas for Mamas.

“It’s just for fun, bringing up the morale of everybody. It started three years ago during COVID," explained Penny Rempel of Mamas for Mamas.

"When everybody couldn’t leave their homes to go visit families, we took to the streets just to give them a lot of love and sharing. We accept donations. The truck is full today from this afternoon’s parade, plus monetary donations as well, that go to support our families in need.”

The Christmas Parade has been growing in size each and every year, and for one family, the experience of giving back this holiday season was well worth it.

“I just love doing it, making family memories and other stuff like that. Like the hot air balloons with the fire, giving out treats, hearing Christmas music, seeing everybody happy," said first-timer Jaylee.

Mamas for Mamas' holiday donations have taken a bit of a hit this year due to the lasting impacts of the pandemic.

“Our donations actually have dropped a fair bit for us due to these major inflations that have been happening, so this time of year it’s really, really important that we just reach out to our families to give them the love and an extra special Christmas this year just because everybody has been struggling so hard," said Rempel.

Those looking to make a donation this holiday season can find more information here.