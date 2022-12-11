Comedian Big Daddy Tazz coming to Kelowna

Photo: Big Daddy Tazz

Train Wreck Comedy is returning to the Kelowna Actors Studio in the new year for some big laughs.

The Comedy Cabaret Series featuring Big Daddy Tazz will go down on back-to-back nights starting Jan. 20. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

According to the Kelowna Actors Studio, Tazz and his off-the-cuff style comedy brings the audience together, making everyone feel like they are a part of a family full of laughs.

Sometimes described by his fans as one of the most talented comics in the business, Big Daddy Tazz has been entertaining crowds at fundraisers, corporate events, festivals and on TV for more than 15 years.

The comedy star has made appearances on The Comedy Network and Just for Laughs.

Show starts at 8:00 p.m. and tickets are $35.