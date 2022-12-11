Project Literacy announces new initiative to aid in funding

Photo: Contributed

Project Literacy is launching a new initiative to help welcome new funders.

The Friends of Literacy Membership Program invites individuals and businesses to become an active funder of needed literacy programs and initiatives in the Central Okanagan.

The Friends of Literacy Program has been gaining momentum since September and now has over 50 founding members.

Founding members are businesses and individuals who are dedicated to annually funding literacy in the Central Okanagan.

Collectively this group of 51 individuals and 6 businesses has raised over $8,600.

Mosaic Books is a founding partner of the Friend of Literacy Program.

As a partner, they are providing a 10 per cent discount on all in store purchases to Friends of Literacy Members.

“Kelowna and the Central Okanagan are continuing to welcome more immigrants and refugees to our community, each year. As our immigrant populations grow, literacy programs will require wider community support to keep up with the demand,” says Paul Zuurbier, Executive Director of Project Literacy.

As a literacy charity, Project Literacy has been providing free literacy support to low-income Canadians, refugees, and new immigrants for 36 years.

“We see the literacy gaps in the education system, we see the literacy gaps in the immigration system, and we see the literacy gaps in the workforce. We see this because we work directly with the many people who are coming to us for help”, says Zuurbier.

Each year, Project Literacy supports over 200 adults, 20 families and dozens of children in developing their literacy skills.

“As a volunteer-based charity, we have over 100 volunteers providing one-to-one tutoring in English, which is pretty rare these days,” Zuurbier added.

"This allows each learner to receive customized English lessons, which are exactly tailored to their learning level and needs.”