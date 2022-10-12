Advance polls for civic election in Kelowna open Wednesday through Friday

Photo: Nicholas Johansen/file

Kelowna residents hoping to mark their ballot ahead of Saturday's civic election have three more opportunities to do so.

Advance polls will be open across the city Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

More than 4,200 residents took advantage of the first two days of advance voting last week.

"We are pleased with the turnout so far," said chief electoral officer Laura Bentley.

"However, it's important that everyone gets out and votes in their municipal election because local government is the closest level of government to people's everyday lives.

"We encourage residents to take advantage of their last chances to save time and vote at their convenience with the final three advance voting days."

Advance polls will be open Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Parkinson Rec Centre and the Black Box Theatre and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Okanagan College Centre for Learning Atrium and UBCO Nechako Residents.

Advance polls will be available Thursday and Friday from 8 to 8 at the Parkinson Rec Centre only.

Residents who wish to wait until Saturday will have 13 locations in which to vote.

Black Box Theatre, 1375 Water Street

Capital News Centre, 4105 Gordon Drive

Dr. Knox Middle School, 121 Drysdale Boulevard

East Kelowna Community Hall, 2704 East Kelowna Road

Evangel Church, 3261 Gordon Drive

Hollywood Road Education Centre, 1040 Hollywood Road South

Kelowna Senior Citizens' Society, 1353 Richter Street

Mission Creek Alliance Church, 2091 Springfield Road

Okanagan Mission Community Hall, 4409 Lakeshore Road

Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way

Rutland Elementary School, 620 Webster Road

Springvalley Middle School, 350 Ziprick Road

Watson Road Elementary School, 475 Yates Road

Voters can show up at any location regardless of where you live, but you must bring two pieces of ID proving identity and residency.

Castanet News will provide complete live election coverage for our entire coverage area from 7:30 until 9:30 Saturday evening.