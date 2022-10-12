Business moves into new location, hit hard by crime

Photo: Contributed

The owner of Patton Motorcars is concerned about the new location of his business after getting hit hard by crime after just moving in.

Jeff Patton says he has been noticing a lot of suspicious activity in the area after moving from McCurdy Road to the new facility at 1721 Harvey Avenue in Landmark Square.

"We have seen people casing the lot. Someone rolled underneath our garage door. It was only a foot open."

Patton says he and his team showed up Sunday morning to the front window smashed and the lock box destroyed.

"They tried to smash the glass with a rock and our front entrance lock was all mangled. We have a vinyl wrap on the front windows so that is what salvaged everything from shattering into a million pieces and for them to get in."

RCMP were called and have started a file.

"Rutland glass is preparing it today and we just spent a bunch of money on the front vinyl wrap so now our company has to come and redo all of that, so it sucks. We can't claim anything on insurance. It doesn't make sense."

Patton says he is currently working with Shaw to get access to the cameras to see if he is able to identify a suspect or suspects.

He says they have poured $100,000 in improvements into the location, including tons of security, but things are not off to a great start "we are pretty worried about the location."