Kelowna Stands With Ukraine plans first rally since the spring in wake of air strikes on Kyiv

Photo: Madison Erhardt Hundreds gathered for a rally in support of Ukraine in Kelowna on March 6, 2022.

A rally is planned in downtown Kelowna Saturday to raise awareness about Russia’s stepped up assault against civilian targets in Ukraine. It will be the first such rally by Kelowna Stands With Ukraine since last spring.

Denys Storozhuk, who founded the local group, says the attacks on his home city were hard to watch.

“It’s pretty painful to see all my favourite places destroyed and on fire. It’s much harder when it’s that close,” said Denys.

Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities Monday, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv. The State Emergency Service said 19 people died and 105 people were wounded in Monday’s strikes. At least five of the victims were in Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

One of the areas hit in the capital was near a children’s playground that Storozhuk used to walk past on his way to school.

He said friends in the city are very uneasy. One woman he knows spent hours wrapped in towels in the tub in her bathroom in case her house was hit by a missile.

He also said that his aunt had returned to Kyiv from Kelowna just a few weeks ago because it had been relatively calm in recent months.

“People did not realize that if it did not happen for a long time, maybe they thought it would never happen.”

Storozhuk says Kelowna Stands With Ukraine is raising money to send generators to areas without electricity so that people can have heat during the winter and to ensure they can charge their devices, which are vital to maintaining contact with the outside world.

An estimated 300 displaced Ukrainians have arrived in the Kelowna area since the war began in February and Denys expects another 100 to arrive by the end of the year.

He notes that they have run out of host families. However, more hotel rooms have opened up since the end of the summer tourist season.

Storozhuk is thankful that most hotels have been willing to offer a reduced rate to the displaced individuals but would like to see an industry-wide program for Ukrainians.

He’s also spoken with the City of Kelowna about finding a space to set up a centralized facility for programs, and services and to store donated items, but so far no appropriate space has been found.

Saturday’s Kelowna Stands With Ukraine rally is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. at Kerry Park.