Residents of Lake Country have an important referendum question on Saturday's ballot

Photo: Colin Dacre/file The view from Spion Kop in Lake Country.

A last minute decision by Barry Rhode to remove himself from the mayor's race in Lake Country for personal reasons means there won't be a race for mayor.

Typically, the lack of a mayor's race means a lower than usual voter turnout.

But, in Lake Country, acclaimed mayor Blair Ireland hopes voters will still turn out for council races in Winfield, Okanagan Centre and the at-large seat as well as a key referendum question.

Voters in Lake Country are being asked to give the municipality the ability to borrow up to $8 million to purchase waterfront property for community use.

Ireland, who served for eight years as a Lake Country councillor, says the referendum came about after the municipality was unable, on two occasions, to purchase 10 acres of waterfront property in Okanagan Centre.

"We looked at this property, but we couldn't act fast enough," said Ireland. "The owner was not prepared to wait for us to go to a referendum to get the money to buy it."

Ireland says the municipality doesn't own much land on Okanagan Lake. The Okanagan Centre foreshore, he says, belongs to the province but there is no way to grow it because it's not theirs.

"For us to be able to react to the market, we wanted to get a tool, and the tool is if we have the borrowing power and assent from the public, we could go out and make an offer on a piece of property should it come up.

"If the offer is accepted, we would go and finance it right away."

The community is growing, says Ireland, pointing to a 22 per cent population growth over the last four years and more to come which is underscored by two large developments which are expected to add about 4,000 units of inventory.

"We are going to need more parkland in the future, and no city ever regretted spending that money on parks."

Ireland adds the referendum, if approved, does not mean Lake Country will be borrowing the money now, but instead would have the ability to do so if the right property at the right price that makes sense for the community comes along.

"What we are looking for is a sizeable piece of waterfront property that makes sense for a growing community, says Ireland.

"But, this may never happen."

He also says rumours this will create a massive tax increase is simply not the case.

Ireland says borrowing can be structured in such a way as to keep taxes increases to a minimum.

He also says if there comes a time when the municipality would have reason to borrow the funds voters agreed to, it would not affect other projects such as road repairs from going ahead.

Polls will be open Saturday, Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. at George Elliott Secondary school.