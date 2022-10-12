Warm temperatures, drought proving tough for some crops, says growers

Madison Erhardt

Drought conditions in parts of British Columbia is proving problematic for growers across the Okanagan.

BC Fruit Growers' Association says the little to no rain across the region over the last five weeks will impact next season.

"What growers like to see going into the winter time, especially before the first cold snap, is that the soil has got moisture in it and that protects the roots. It helps the dormancy process. If the soil is very dry, that's an issue."

"We would certainly like to see some rain towards the end of October," said Glen Lucas, general manager of BC Fruit Growers' Association.

Lucas says the warm temperatures over the last several weeks will also effect the colours of some fruit.

Last year's heat dome also made for a lighter harvest this season.

"The fruit buds form starting a year ago and when the blossom happens this spring, those buds have already been developing. Cherry and apple crops are lighter and it varies a lot between varieties and location. Certainly, there is less fruit than what we would normally expect," Lucas added.

Paynter's Fruit Market in West Kelowna says their U-pick operation has taken a hit.

"Normally we try to have something available for U-pick every day that we are open for the season, but because the last 12 months have been really hard on fruit trees we didn't really have that much in the way of peaches this year, didn't have much in the way of apples so we haven't had a lot of U-pick unfortunately," said Jennay Oliver, owner of Paynter's Fruit Market.

But Oliver says the warm weather over the last month has been a positive.

"It has been incredible for us because we have a lot of field crops on the go still. We planted a late crop of tomatoes and they are all ripping up beautiful right now. We have hot peppers and they need this heat to really get that colour into them. So it has been really good for us to have this year and the dry weather brings a lot of people out to the market."

David Campbell, head of the BC River Forecast Centre, said the dry weather could persist for at least another week “if not several weeks.”