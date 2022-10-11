Teens jump into action and cut down burning tree set alight by campers with fireworks

Cindy White

A mom is praising a group of Kelowna teens, including her son after they jumped into action to prevent a wildfire.

She says the boys were camping near Brown Lake in the McCullough area Saturday when they heard someone at a nearby campsite setting off fireworks. She shared a video the teens took at the scene.

The mom explained that two of the boys had hopped onto an ATV to investigate after hearing the fireworks and came across a tree that had been set alight.

They went back and got their two friends and the four used a hand saw and rocks to cut down the tree and put out the fire, which was burning in the upper branches.

The mom says the boys used some of the skills they had learned in the Forestry Program at Rutland Senior Secondary School.

“It’s not only that they had the training but to just jump into action. I was just so proud of them,” she told Castanet.

The teens even mentioned their forestry teacher in the video, showing the small saw they used.

The BC Wildfire Service issued a news release ahead of the Thanksgiving long weekend warning people to use caution and remain vigilant to prevent human-caused fires when enjoying the outdoors. The use of fireworks is currently banned across the Kamloops Fire Centre.