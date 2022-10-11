Sign in Rotary Marshes Park defaced with racist, violent graffiti

Photo: Contributed Racist and violent messages were scrawled across a sign at Rotary Mashes Park.

Rotary Marsh Park is the latest public space to be defaced by violent and racist graffiti.

A Castanet reader sent a picture of messages sprayed across an information sign in the park. The graffiti includes a swastika, the 'N' word and threats of violence against police.

“The City received a report of graffiti on the signage at Waterfront Park and staff have been dispatched to remove the vandalism. At this time, we are not aware of any other graffiti of this nature on City of Kelowna infrastructure, but continue to monitor areas throughout our community to ensure clean-up efforts are actioned in a timely manner,” said community safety advisor Scott Isfan.

“Incidents of hate-related graffiti are disturbing and the City of Kelowna takes statements like these and all graffiti seriously. We continue to ask the public to report all graffiti by visiting www.kelowna.ca and clicking the link to Report/Request.”

On Sunday, a woman out for a walk reported similar hateful messages written on portables at Dr. Knox Middle School. It was quickly painted over by school district staff.

Kelowna RCMP is asking anyone with information or video footage related to the incident at Dr. Knox to come forward.

“It’s disturbing to see this kind of hate,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, Kelowna RCMP media relations officer, in a news release issued Monday.

“There is no place in Kelowna for this lack of humanity and our investigators are working with the school to track down and identify those responsible.”

Another incident was also reported to Castanet over the long weekend. A West Kelowna resident said that on Oct. 1 people in two vehicles near Mount Boucherie Secondary School were seen spray painting the 'N' word on vehicles and the doors of homes.

Video footage [showed it] appeared to be teenagers. I can confirm that two houses had the same word, and two cars were spray-painted. [It's] just sad that these young kids are doing it," the resident said.