Fortis crews from Kelowna called to help cleanup in P.E.I.

Photo: FortisBC

FortisBC has been helping Atlantic Canada in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona.

The private utility says 12 power line technicians and two operations supervisors from FortisBC have been working in Prince Edward Island since Oct. 2 to help restore service to Maritime Electric Company Limited customers. Maritime Electric is a Fortis Inc. subsidiary.

The electrical system sustained considerable damage from the storm and as a part of emergency response protocols put out a call for support to other electric utilities from across Canada.

“Our thoughts are with all those on the east coast and our colleagues at Maritime Electric as they deal with the aftermath of this storm,” said Shawn Conway, director of operations, FortisBC.

“Our crews have extensive experience repairing damage from extreme storms on our own electric infrastructure and we’re glad to be of service.”

FortisBC power line technicians from Kelowna are working directly with Maritime Electric crews to repair main transmission lines, while B.C. crews from the Kootenays and South Okanagan are working east of Charlottetown to bring power back to pockets of customers in the Georgetown, P.E.I. region once these higher voltage lines are back in service.

Maritime Electric has been dealing with criticism in P.E.I. over how long it has taken for power to be restored.

FortisBC operations supervisor John Radies says the damage left by the storm is "shocking."

"It’s hard to explain how the wind can bring down so many trees, flip RVs on their sides and tear roofs off of houses. Every line seems to have a tree on it,” he said.

“The people of PEI just went through a surreal event and have been without power for days. It gives you a very good feeling to see the smiles on faces when you show up to repair power in their neighbourhood, then even a bigger sense of gratification when you restore power and know you just made someone’s day.”

Fortis Inc. is also bringing in crews from other subsidiaries in Alberta and Newfoundland to help with repairs.

The last time FortisBC crews were called in to assist outside provincial borders was when the Turks and Caicos Islands sustained considerable damage from Hurricane Irma in 2017. Fortis Inc. also distributes power there.

“This shows the value of being a part of the Fortis group of companies — we’re able to quickly help our sister companies throughout North America and the Caribbean in the aftermath of events like these, and count on support when we experience extreme weather events,” said Conway.

Crews are expected to remain in P.E.I. until the end of this week.