Man found passed out in vehicle with two loaded guns

Photo: RCMP Some of the weapons and other items recovered during the search of a car along Mission Springs Cres. on Oct. 9, 2022

Kelowna RCMP found a man passed out in a car with two loaded guns nearby when they responded to a report of music blaring from a vehicle parked on the side of the street in the Mission Sunday.

At approximately 6:33 a.m, on October 9, officers responded to a call about a car parked on the side of the road in the 3600 block of Mission Springs Cres. with loud music playing and a male inside who appeared to be unconscious.

Mounties found the man passed out in the passenger seat of a silver 2021 Volkswagen Jetta.

They woke him up and told him to exit the vehicle. That’s when they found a loaded pistol on the passenger seat floor.

The man was arrested immediately and the vehicle searched. A second loaded pistol was discovered in a bag with a spare magazine and a round in the chamber. The search also turned up bear spray, brass knuckles and multiple knives.

The Vernon resident is facing charges of possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a firearm or ammunition contrary to a probation order, unauthorized possession of a motor vehicle and failing to comply with a probation order.

The firearms and ammunition were seized as exhibits. The man was taken to Kelowna RCMP cells and is due in court today.

“This is another prime example of the dangerous work police officers are faced with daily” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP. “We are very fortunate no one was hurt during this arrest.”