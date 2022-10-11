BMO Financial chief economist will discuss Okanagan's economic future

Photo: Contributed

This is one Halloween breakfast that could be rather scary.

The Okanagan chapter of the Urban Development Institute will discuss the region’s economic outlook during a breakfast on Oct. 31 with BMO Financial chief economist and managing director Doug Porter.

The event will take place at Coast Capri Hotel. The breakfast buffet opens at 7:30 a.m., and the presentation will start at 8 o’clock.

Porter will address the following questions:

• What are the challenges the global and B.C. economies will face in the final months of 2022?

• What’s the impact going to be of the rapid run-up to inflation and aggressive tightening moves by major banks, including Bank of Canada and Federal Reserve?

• To what extent will this tightening curb demand?

• Will this be enough to pull inflation down significantly?

Ticket and other information for the UDI Okanagan breakfast can be found here.