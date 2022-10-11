Rent for one-bedroom unit in Central Okanagan tops $1,600 for first time

Photo: Contributed

The average rent price for a one-bedroom unit topped the $1,600 mark last month for the first time since Castanet started tracking classified rental data more than a decade ago.

The one-bedroom average price last month checked in at $1,607 based on 100 listings. That figure was a nearly $60 increase over August, when it was $1,549.

The two-bedroom average price dipped slightly in September, but it was still the second most expensive number ever recorded by the Castanet classifieds section. There were 143 listings in September, and the average price was $2,362. It was $30 more in August.

Rent prices have shown no signs of abating like Central Okanagan house prices have over the last several months. The benchmark price for a single-family home in the region dropped in September for the fifth straight month.