Local couple starts new food business that serves southern Indian cuisine

Photo: Contributed

A husband-and-wife team are bringing a lesser known side of Indian cuisine to the Central Okanagan.

Rahul Jayan and Deepa Pillay have created Not Just Curries, which will feature fresh and flavourful southern Indian cuisine prepared in small batches.

“When we first arrived in Canada, we noticed not too many people knew of the food from the southern region of India,” Jayan, a chef who does the cooking, said in a press release. “Most Indian restaurants served food from the northern region of India. We wanted access to food we grew up with, but our options were close to nothing.

“So we took it upon ourselves to introduce our new community to the cuisine of South India, and that’s how Not Just Curries was born.”

The business model is simple. The Not Just Curries website hosts the menu for an entire month, with a different southern Indian meal each day. Each meal comprises three to four dishes. A user simply needs to log on to the site and select all the meals they would like.

When checking out, they get to choose if they’d like the meal for lunch or for dinner, and Not Just Curries will prepare and deliver the food right to their doorstep.

“With so many frozen meals at the store, and mass-produced, prepackaged food, we believe society has mostly lost the love of fresh home cooking,” said Pillay, who handles the marketing and communications for the business. “Back home in India, the concept of frozen food and meal prepping for a whole week just doesn’t exist.

“The focus is as always on providing the family with fresh food. And that is exactly what Not Just Curries emulates; we bring freshly prepared south Indian cuisine to homes in our community.”

More information about Not Just Curries can be found here.