A barn fire along June Springs road spread to nearby grass Monday afternoon

Madison Erhardt

UPDATE: 6:05 p.m.

A barn went up in flames along June Springs Road in Kelowna Sunday afternoon.

The fire erupted with large billowing smoke just after 3 p.m. that could be seen across the city.

Fast and strong winds at 60 km/h pushed the fire on the property into the nearby grass.

Multiple engines from the Kelowna fire department, along with assistance from BC Wildfire fought the fire for several hours.

The fire appears to be in the mop-up stage as smoke has died down substantially, although helicopters are still very active.

BCWS contributed one response officer, an initial attack crew and two helicopters.

Helicopters were seen filling up water from a pond in East Kelowna near Black Mountain.

The barn is believed to be totalled.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Photo: Joe Ungaro

UPDATE: 5:40 p.m.

The fire appears to be in the mop-up stage.

The Kelowna Fire Department remains on the scene along with the assistance form BC Wildfire.

Two helicopters from BCWS continue to assist in the containment.

One helicopter has reportedly been getting water from a pond in East Kelowna near Black Mountain.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

UPDATE: 5 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service is assisting in the response to a grass fire that broke out after a barn-like structure went up in flames on June Springs Road Monday afternoon.

Kelowna Fire Department has taken the lead in the response.

BCWS is contributing one response officer, an initial attack crew already on scene and two helicopters.

UPDATE: 4 p.m.

Castanet Reporter Madison Erhardt was live on scene on June Springs Road. Watch the live replay above.

Castanet will have more updates as the situation progresses.

ORIGINAL: 3:20 p.m.

A barn has gone up in flames along June Springs Road near Myra Canyon Adventure Park.

The fire started just after 3 p.m.

The barn is reportedly burnt to the ground.

Smoke is highly visible across the city.

The fire has now spread north of the property into near-by grass.

The Kelowna fire department is on the scene and are trying to get a handle on it.

Castanet has a reporter headed to the scene.