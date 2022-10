Photo: Contributed

A barn has gone up in flames along June Springs Road near Myra Canyon Adventure Park.

The fire started just after 3 p.m.

The barn is reportedly burnt to the ground.

Smoke is highly visible across the city.

The fire has now spread north of the property into near-by grass.

The Kelowna fire department is on the scene and are trying to get a handle on it.

Castanet has a reporter headed to the scene.