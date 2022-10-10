City council candidate finds election sign with racist comment written on it

Photo: Contributed

A Kelowna resident running for a city councillor spot has been the target of racism.

A member from Indy Dhial's campaign shared a photo with Castanet of one of Dhial's signs destroyed with a racist comment written on the back.

"We have had many of our campaign signs destroyed, which seems something most of the candidates have experienced. This morning we found one of our big signs that was in front of Costco was destroyed. I have attached the note that was left. The campaign has mostly been positive for us and we feel like Indy has been reaching some people, but seeing things like this is a little disheartening," campaign member Kelly Loudoun wrote.

The racist comment that was written said: "Nobody cares about Arabs/ East Indians,".

In a Castanet questionnaire to city council candidates, Dhial shared that his family moved to Kelowna when he was born and he has been involved in the community through sports all his life.