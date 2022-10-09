Environment Canada warns of strong winds across Okanagan Valley on Monday

Photo: Shutterstock

Strong gusty winds are forecasted late Monday afternoon.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Sunday for the Central, North and South Okanagan ahead of Monday's system moving in.

"Wind gusts up to 60 km/h may toss loose objects and cause drought-weakened tree branches to break. These may give rise to injuries, damage, or power outages," Environment Canada said.

Monday will bring a strong cold front sweeping through the B.C. Southern Interior beginning in the late afternoon and continuing into the evening.

Environment Canada is reminding residents to make sure to monitor alerts and forecasts for the latest updates.