Cold front will sweep through the southern British Columbia interior Monday

Madison Erhardt

The Thompson Okanagan region will get a bit of a break from the summer-like temperatures this week.

According to Environment Canada, a strong cold front will sweep through the southern British Columbia interior beginning Monday late afternoon and continuing into the evening.

Wind gusts of up to 60 km/h are in the forecast.

"The concern with these strong winds is that because we have been in a drought for so long the trees are quite water-stressed and dry so pretty much strong winds could cause branches to break and lead to isolated power outages so that is the primary concern," said Ken Dosanjh, meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Monday will see a high of 23 C with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

"A building high-pressure system across the southwestern Interior Tuesday will bring unseasonably warm and dry weather for most of the work week," Dosanjh added.

Tuesday will cool off to a high of 18 C with sunshine.

Wednesday and Thursday will see sunshine with a high of 20 C.

Friday and Saturday will see a high of 18 C with a mix of sun and cloud.

