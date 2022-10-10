RCMP seek footage, tips after racist graffiti incident at Dr. Knox Middle School

Photo: Google Street View Hateful and racist graffiti was spray painted on a portable classroom at Dr. Knox Middle School over the Thanksgiving weekend.

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP are calling for anyone in the neighbourhood of Dr. Knox Middle School who may have information or video footage related to racist graffiti sprayed this weekend to come forward.

Several racist remarks and images, including the N and F words and swastikas, were found on the middle school Sunday.

“It’s disturbing to see this kind of hate,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, Kelowna RCMP media relations officer, in a news release issued Monday.

“There is no place in Kelowna for this lack of humanity and our investigators are working with the school to track down and identity those responsible.”

The graffiti is being painted over before students return to classes on Tuesday morning following the long weekend.

Anyone with footage or information can reach out to Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2022-63798.

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

A portable at Dr. Knox Middle School has been covered in hateful graffiti.

A woman strolling by Sunday morning said police were on the scene.

She called some of the comments scrawled across the portable very violent and racist. The "N-word" was used multiple times and a teacher was named in one of the messages.

The culprits also wrote "RSS rules!!" and "F**k Knox."

The Kelowna RCMP confirms that officers were on scene Sunday morning taking photos of the graffiti. Central Okanagan Public Schools was informed and an operations crew quickly painted over the vandalism.

Superintendent and CEO Kevin Kaardal told Castanet that racism has no place in the culture of the school district and they have opened a file with the RCMP.

“We’ll continue to investigate and find out who the perpetrators are. We will respond appropriately. There’s no place for it in the district whatsoever,” said Kaardal.

This is not the first such incident in Kelowna in recent months.

In March, North Glenmore School was targeted. Offensive messages were sprayed in colourful paint on a wall of the school and a man says a friend’s car window was smashed in the parking lot.

In July, a man was shocked to find a blatantly racist message written on concrete barriers at the end of Clifton Road.

In August, swastikas were painted on an information sign at Kalamoir Regional Park in West Kelowna.