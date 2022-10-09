Police incident forces closure of Water Street overnight

Photo: Jason Pharis

There was a serious police incident in downtown Kelowna overnight.

A large number of police responded to Water Street, near the Cactus Club, some time after midnight, and the downtown street was closed from Doyle to Cawston Avenues.

Police set up a black tent on the west side of Water Street near the sidewalk, which is generally used when someone has been killed.

Unconfirmed reports from the scene indicate the incident may have involved a stabbing.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more information.