Man fatally stabbed outside Water Street business

Photo: Cindy White Firefighters cleaning the sidewalk in front of the Cactus Club Sunday morning after an incident closed a section of Water Street in downtown Kelowna.

UPDATE 11:00 a.m.

The Kelowna RCMP say a man was fatally stabbed outside a business on Water Street early Sunday morning.

The call came in at approximately 12:43 a.m. that a group of people were involved in an altercation along the 1300 block of Water Street. Before police arrived, they were advised that one of the people involved had been stabbed during the altercation.

When officers got to the scene, the victim was lying on the grass and another man was attempting life-saving measures.

BC EHS paramedics arrived but were not able to revive the 32-year-old man who had been stabbed, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and who have yet to speak to police, or anyone who has dash camera footage from the 1300 block of Water Street around the time of the stabbing, is being asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2022-63746.

UPDATE: 9:45 a.m.

The police tape has now come down.

The scene along Water Street was taped off overnight for a couple of blocks while the Kelowna RCMP investigated.

Firefighters cleaned the sidewalk in front of the Cactus Club Sunday morning, and then Water Street was reopened to traffic around 9 a.m.

ORIGINAL 7:30 a.m.

There was a serious police incident in downtown Kelowna overnight.

A large number of police responded to Water Street, near the Cactus Club, some time after midnight, and the downtown street was closed from Doyle to Cawston Avenues.

Police set up a black tent on the west side of Water Street near the sidewalk, which is generally used when someone has been killed.

Unconfirmed reports from the scene indicate the incident may have involved a stabbing.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more information.