Hot air balloon touched down in Kelowna's Rona parking lot Saturday

Photo: Greg Dahms

A hot air balloon got a little off course over Kelowna Saturday morning, before finding a safe landing spot in the Rona parking lot.

The colourful balloon made it's way over the Landmark area of Kelowna on the sunny Saturday morning, providing the occupants with a birds-eye view of the city.

It touched down in the hardware store parking lot off Springfield Road without incident.

While the sight may seem unusual, it happens fairly regularly. Back in 2018, Okanagan Ballooning told Castanet that hot air balloons generally go where the wind takes them, but that it's “an incredibly safe way to travel.”