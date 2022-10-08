'Predator stalking prey': Man follows and attacks restaurant server, 18, downtown Kelowna

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Amarith Keo leaves the Kelowna courthouse Friday afternoon.

An 18-year-old woman was randomly attacked in Kelowna's downtown Library Parkade in July 2020, but the attacker will likely avoid time behind bars.

Amarith Keo, now 33, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm stemming from his unprovoked attack on the teenager in the early morning hours of July 12, 2020. He was in Kelowna court Friday for a sentencing hearing.

Just after midnight on July 12, 2020, an 18-year-old host and server at the downtown Cactus Club left work and walked to her parked car at the nearby Library Parkade off Ellis Street. The woman's identity is covered under a publication ban.

Keo was visiting Kelowna from Alberta at the time, and he and another man had been drinking at the Cactus Club that night.

Surveillance footage shown in court Friday shows Keo leave the restaurant at the same time as the woman, and follows her to the well-lit parkade. She was walking by herself, with Keo following about 15 seconds behind her.

Crown prosecutor David Grabavac described the scene as like a “predator stalking prey.”

The surveillance footage shows Keo following her through the parkade, and he appears to try and hide his face with his hand as he walks by surveillance cameras. The footage does not capture the assault itself, but Keo is seen running from the area where the woman's car is parked, and she begins to chase after him, before coming to a stop.

The woman was left “bloodied and bruised” according to officers who attended the scene. She was left with a black eye that was swollen almost completely shut, a bloodied nose and inflammation in her ear that caused her issues for two months.

She told police the attacker had “come out of nowhere” as she sat in her car, and began punching her head and pulling her hair. She said she yelled at him to stop as he hit her, and was able to bite his shoulder, causing him to run away.

The attacker was able to flee the scene, but officers used surveillance footage from the area to track him back to Cactus Club. Keo had first arrived with the other man at the restaurant at about 11 p.m. that night.

Using an image captured at Cactus Club, police reached out to other police detachments and the public for help identifying the attacker.

Grabavac said a Vancouver police officer reached out to the Kelowna RCMP, identified the man as Keo, and said he'd dealt with him in a “very similar offence” a few years prior. Vancouver police had interviewed Keo about a random stranger attack that occurred outside a bar in Vancouver in 2015, but Keo was never charged.

On July 14, two days after the attack, Keo reached out to the Kelowna RCMP himself. By this time, he had returned to his home in Alberta, but he drove back to Kelowna and made a statement to police.

“He was arrested by police at this time ... although he drove all the way to Kelowna from Alberta, he didn't really give the police any information at all about his involvement in this offence,” Grabavac said.

Ultimately, Keo was charged with assault causing bodily harm on Oct. 15, 2020. He pleaded guilty the following July, a year after the attack occurred.

But despite his guilty plea, his motive for attacking the young woman remains unclear. There was no evidence presented in court that Keo and the woman had any interaction earlier inside the restaurant, and Keo says he doesn't remember the incident due to his consumption of alcohol and GHB that night.

The victim in the attack did not attend Friday's sentencing hearing, but Crown prosecutor Grabavac read out her victim impact statement. While her physical injuries have healed over the past two years, she remains traumatized by the random act of violence.

“I have become more anxious and scared. I fear walking alone at night or day, I cross to the other side of the road if there is a man walking towards me and I have to constantly check my surroundings to make sure no one is following me,” she wrote.

“It makes no sense why the attacker can't even admit why he did this ... I still have flashbacks from that night and keep overthinking of what could have happened.”

She said she wants to know what made her look like an “easy victim” to the attacker on that night, so she can try to protect herself in the future.

Crown prosecutor Grabavac is seeking a one-year conditional sentence in the case, followed by a year of probation. A conditional sentence is served outside of a jail in the community, under a number of conditions. The Crown would like Keo to be under 24-hour house arrest for the first six months of his conditional sentence, followed by a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for the last six months.

Keo's defence counsel Linh Pham is seeking a three-year conditional discharge, along with 40 hours of community service, which would leave him without a criminal record if he abides by his conditions for the three-year period.

Keo has been out of custody on bail conditions for more than two years, and he now lives in Kamloops working as a pipeliner on the TransMountain pipeline expansion project.

Pham argued that a criminal record would preclude Keo from travelling and working in the United States as a pipeliner, which would “hamper his career.”

“This accused has good character your honour, and what occurred was trifling and impulsive,” Pham said.

Judge David Ruse pushed back on Pham's submissions, asking why Keo shouldn't spend time behind bars.

“This accused comes before the court with no criminal record and we're suggesting he's remorseful and that there's little risk he's going to reoffend,” Pham responded.

But in a pre-sentence psychiatric report prepared for Keo, a psychiatrist said Keo's risk to reoffend is difficult to know.

“It is difficult to predict risk in this setting since the victims are unknown or random strangers, they happen to be woman,” the psychiatrist wrote. While Keo was never charged in the 2015 Vancouver attack, the psychiatrist considered this incident in his assessment of Keo.

Pham reiterated that his client doesn't know why he assaulted the woman on the evening in question, but he said the incident was a “wake-up call.” He noted that “besides the casual beer,” Keo now “largely abstains from drugs and alcohol.”

Judge Ruse did not hand down a sentence Friday, reserving his decision to a later date.