Okanagan Symphony Orchestra releases full 2022-23 lineup

Photo: OSO

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra is gearing up for its 2022-23 season, with a full repertoire of guest artists returning as fan favourites or making their debut.

Acclaimed pianist Angela Cheng will join the OSO to perform Clara Schumann’s Piano Concerto in A Minor, Op.7 at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Oct. 21, Penticton’s Cleland Theatre on October 22, and Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on Oct. 23.

Known for her brilliant technique, tonal beauty and superb musicianship, OSO believes Cheng is one of Canada’s national treasures. She’s built an impressive track record with performances in symphonies of St. Louis, Houston, Colorado, Utah, Brazil and more.

Cheng has been awarded a gold medal for the Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Masters Competition. She’s also the first Canadian to win the Montreal International Piano Competition.

Cheng will open the season with a program called, “Mind Games”, shining a light on mental health through piano. The performance will be shaped by music that shows both the struggle of mental illness and the comfort that music can bring to those who are struggling.

“It is hypothesized that Robert Schumann struggled with bipolar disorder. Part of the allure of his music is the contrasts that he explored. He also experienced a deep love with his wife Clara who found her own solace in music, not just as one of the great pianists of her day, but also as a composer, rare for a woman in the nineteenth century,” said OSO music director Rosemary Thomson.

“Fast forward almost 200 years and still we fight against the taboo of mental illness and the yearning for mental wellness. Jocelyn Morlock expresses both in her exquisite Juno award winning composition ‘My Name is Amanda Todd’. The music commemorates Todd’s struggles, but also the vibrancy that she expresses through her unique video montage asking all of us to lift each other up in a place of hope. I hope that this glorious music will help us do just that."

The OSO has eight different shows scheduled across the Okanagan Valley between October 2022 and May 2023. To view the entire line up visit okanagansymphony.com