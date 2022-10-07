Tom Dyas tops online Castanet poll for mayor of Kelowna

Photo: Castanet Staff Tom Dyas

Tom Dyas has topped a recent Castanet opinion poll as Kelowna choice for mayor in the upcoming Oct. 15 municipal election.

The online poll this week, like all online polls, is informal and cannot be compared to a survey by a professional polling firm — as anyone can participate online from anywhere in the world.

But in 2018, a similar Castanet poll correctly predicted incumbent mayor Colin Basran would defeat challenger Dyas by a large margin.

Of 4,907 votes cast in the Castanet online poll this week Tom Dyas captured 47% of votes. Basran trailed with 19%, followed by David Habib (13%), Silverado Socretes (2%) and Glendon Smedley (0.5%).

10% of voters are still undecided while another 9% are not planning on voting.

Formal election polling outside major centres is incredibly rare.

According to the City of Kelowna, 1,471 people cast ballots at Parkinson Recreation Centre on Wednesday at advance polls. In 2018, the turnout was only 966, while In 2014, 1,536 votes were cast.

If you won’t be able to vote on October 15 there are four more advance poll opportunities on October 8, 12, 13 and 14.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way

Dr. Knox Middle School, 121 Drysdale Boulevard

Hollywood Road Education Centre, 1040 Hollywood Road South

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way

Black Box Theatre, 1375 Water Street

Okanagan College, Centre for Learning Atrium, 1000 KLO Road

UBC Okanagan Nechako Residence, 1255 International Mews

Thursday, Oct. 13

Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way

Friday, Oct. 14