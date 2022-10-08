'I just did this for Chuck': Charity backed by Kelowna mining magnate Fipke backtracks after endorsing council candidates

Photo: UBCO Charles Fipke

A Kelowna-based charity backed by mining magnate Charles Fipke publicly endorsed a slate of city council candidates Friday, but later backtracked once informed the politicking violated federal law.

WildAid Canada issued a news release, announcing it is endorsing mayoral candidate Tom Dyas and council candidates Ron Cannan, Sashsen Coolecut, Chris Williams and Dan Schlosser.

The charity said it had selected the candidates because they are not involved in the real estate industry and “will offer a more diverse approach to the planning of our city’s future.”

The charity, which directs most of its resources to overseas projects, goes on to state that elected officials in Kelowna “have forgotten that wildlife and natural spaces help make this city such a special place.”

"Our city councillors are focused more on commissions than on our access to nature," the charity said, adding "the only way to protect our future is a change in the city’s council chambers."

Canadian charities are explicitly banned from endorsing political candidates or parties under federal tax law.

"The Income Tax Act prohibits a charity from devoting any part of its resources to the direct or indirect support of, or opposition to, any political party or candidate for public office," says the CRA.

When contacted by Castanet, WildAid executive director Joe Duff acknowledged that the endorsements broke the law.

“I just did this for Chuck, basically, as a service,” he said. “It's his distribution. That's important, this was his issue. He asked me to do it. So I did, but it's not something that WildAid would generally support.”

The "Chuck" who Duff was referring to is Charles Fipke, who sits on the board of directors for the charity.

Fipke amassed a fortune after his company discovered diamonds in the Northwest Territories in the early 1990s and he's now the chairman of the board of Cantex, a Kelowna-based mining firm with assets in the Yukon, Nevada and Yemen.

He lost a lawsuit earlier this year trying to overturn the approval for a large development in the Lower Mission adjacent to his home.

Websites for WildAid Canada and Cantex have a common address at 203 – 1634 Harvey Avenue.

Castanet’s attempts to reach Fipke were redirected to Jason Granger, who sits on the board of Cantex.

Castanet asked Granger how the charity came to select the five candidates for endorsement, considering the majority of the candidates running in Kelowna have no connection to the real estate industry — the one criteria cited in the WildAid news release.

Granger, who said he holds a “role” with WildAid Canada, could initially not provide details.

“Chuck did ask me to be a spokesperson and to be available. But some of the responses, I might need a few minutes just to sort of come back to you," he said.

When asked about the charity violating the Income Tax Act by endorsing a political candidate, Granger could not answer.

“Yeah, not my call, on why that's there. But no, I understand your question. I am aware of the issue,” he said. “This is an unusual, different situation.”

In a second call, he then suggested the ban on endorsements did not apply to municipal elections, so Castanet provided a link to the federal policy and provided Friday afternoon to allow time to clarify the charity’s statements.

When he called back, Granger said the WildAid logo should not have been on the news release sent to the media from a WildAid email.

“Nothing is allowed to go out without board approval that has the WildAid logo on it,” he said, adding a preliminary draft of the news release was far less political and made no specific endorsements.

“Then as the draft took further shape, it was a group of citizens concerned about the environment that sort of added the political spin to it,” he said.

“I'm just a spokesperson here. But at the end of the day, it was a mistake, it should not — the logo should not have been on there, WildAid Canada does not endorse this.”

Granger said the news release and endorsements can “go out” as from a “group of concerned citizens about the environment.”

He refused to disclose who that group of citizens is.

“I don't know that that needs to be highlighted here, because it's really the message of the balance between the wildlife conservation, community and the economy," he said.

Granger went on to say that the five candidates endorsed by the unnamed group of citizens "is not exhaustive" and acknowledged there are other candidates, like Coun. Charlie Hodge, who hold similar views.