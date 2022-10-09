Development permit requested for 44-unit apartment on Osprey Avenue

Photo: Conceptual drawing

It could get busy real soon in the Osprey Avenue area of South Pandosy with two potential developments ready to spring up.

A development permit application has been brought forward for a four-storey apartment in the 300 block of Osprey Ave. across from Gore Street and just west of Pandosy.

This comes on the heels of council's approval of a development permit for a six-storey commercial building at the corner of Osprey and Pandosy earlier this week.

The rental apartment in question would, if approved by the next council, include 44 units, two on the main floor and 14 on each of the next three.

It would comprise of nine one bedroom plus den, nine two bedroom plus den and 26 two bedroom units.

A parkade would be included within the ground floor.

According to plans submitted to city hall, 60 parking stalls would be made available, 10 more than required.

There would also be space for 35 bicycles.