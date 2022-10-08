Several runs cancelled due to driver shortage within Kelowna Regional Transit system

Photo: Contributed

A continued shortage of drivers continues to plague the Kelowna Regional Transit system.

While union workers returned to the job Thursday after a one day strike, not all buses have been running.

A number of routes were cancelled Thursday and again Friday morning due to the ongoing driver shortage.

During the one month job action, drivers refused to collect fares or work overtime.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1722 president Al Peressini says everything in that regard is back to normal, meaning there is no longer a ban on overtime.

"Today, with a few book offs and such, they were unable to fill some of the runs this morning. They are working to try and fill those runs for the day," said Peressini.

"It's going to vary day to day. They are training people right now and I think the next class will be released in two or three weeks, but everything will vary daily.

"I am hoping it will improve.'

Peressini says the system is short by about 15 drivers at the moment.

Transit workers walked off the job Wednesday to back contract demands, but returned to the job yesterday after the operator, First Transit, agreed to a union request for binding arbitration.