Two residential buildings proposed for embattled Capri-Landmark property

An area of Kelowna’s Capri-Landmark district that had become a trouble spot and was poised to be developed more than four years ago has a new suitor.

New Town Architecture submitted plans to the City of Kelowna for a development permit at the corner of Pacific Avenue and Pasnak Street. The unnamed developer has requested a permit for the form and character of two six-storey residential buildings that would result in the addition of 204 homes to the city’s inventory.

Pacific Ave Apartments would cover 1211 to 1239 Pacific Ave., and 1929 and 1923 Pasnak St., which was originally proposed to be developed in July 2018. That news was met with smiles from city officials, who said the site had become an eyesore and an irritant for neighbours.

That project, which would have resulted in 110 rental homes, never proceeded, and Glacier Media reported earlier this year that a court ordered the property to be sold.

The property is a block south of Sutherland Avenue and just east of Gordon Drive.

The latest proposal would consist of two studio, 35 one-bedroom, 87 one-bedroom-plus-den, 58 two-bedroom, four two-bedroom-plus-den and 18 three-bedroom units.

The application will be circulated around city hall before being put before council.