Two BC-based comedians headline Kelowna comedy shows in October

Photo: Contributed Just For Laughs Home Grown Competition winner John Beuhler

Two more top comedians will be stopping in the Okanagan as part of Train Wreck Comedy’s hit Club Comedy Series.

Vancouver headliner and Just For Laughs Home Grown competition winner, John Beuhler will take the stage for three shows starting on Oct. 13 at Wings West Kelowna.

The laughs keep coming when Justin Nicholl performs from Oct. 27 to the 29. Nichol has toured from coast to coast and recently took part in the Just for Laughs Northwest comedy festival.

Beuhler began performing stand-up comedy at the age of nineteen starred in a national comedy special, finished in the finals of the Seattle International Comedy Competition, and shot two more Canadian stand-up specials for Canadian national television.

“The support for the new Club Comedy Series has been so strong and overwhelming that it’s great we can keep it going with two more top comedians in October” says Rob Balsdon owner of Train Wreck Comedy.

“John Beuhler is one of the best comedians working today and Justin Nichol is a true rising star that is the definition of ‘must-see’ comedy. I can’t wait for both these weekends.”

The Club Comedy Series resumes after the Thanksgiving long weekend with headliner John Beuhler on Thursday, Oct. 13 at Wings West Kelowna, Friday, Oct. 14 at Runaways Lounge in the Mission and Saturday, Oct. 15 at its newest venue, Wings in Rutland.

