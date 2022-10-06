Okanagan chef wins award for culinary contributions in kitchen and classroom

Photo: Contributed Chef Rob Walker, Distinguished Alumni Award recipient and Kara Kazimer, OCAA President

An award-winning local chef has earned the highest accolade bestowed by Okanagan College’s Alumni Association.

Rob Walker grew up in the Kootenays but moved to the Okanagan and graduated from Okanagan College's Culinary Arts program back in 2001.

“I grew up in the Kootenays not really knowing what I wanted to do with my life,” says Walker. “But I always loved food. The question in the back of my head was ‘how do I become a chef?’ I had my eye on the Okanagan Valley so making the decision to come to Okanagan College was easy.”

Walker received this year's Distinguished Alumni Award for his outstanding contributions within his industry and community.



The OCAA has been conferring the Distinguished and Young Alumni Awards since 2002 to honour the contributions and recognize the positive impact that OC’s graduates have in improving the lives of those around them.

“The Okanagan is full of so much bounty,” says Walker. “It really is a mecca for cooks since we’re surrounded by wineries, orchards, farmers and so many other purveyors.”

Walker has worked in many Okanagan restaurants, but he is giving back to the industry he loves by teaching at the Centre for Culinary Arts at Okanagan College, where he got his start.

“What impressed us the most was how he took us as individuals,” says Mariko Nagata, a former student in the culinary program. “He got to know us, finding out about our backgrounds, experiences and what areas we wanted to improve – he tailored the training for each of us.”