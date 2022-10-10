Explore diet culture with UBCO and Third Space Charity

Photo: pixabay

t’s time to trust your gut.

Third Space Charity and UBCO are partnering up host the event, Trust Your Gut: Finding food freedom through intuitive eating.

Taking place at the Third Space Cafe at 1708 Dolphin Avenue, Kelowna, on Oct. 19 at 5 p.m., the event will explore the impacts of diet culture, and provide evidence-based and lived experience approaches to health through presentations, a panel discussion, and a Q&A session with local experts, clinicians, and advocates.

This event also gives people a good opportunity for networking while also giving yourself a chance to win some prizes and to share snacks and refreshments with others.

“Diet culture’s pervasive belief that appearance and body shape matter more than physical, mental and emotional health, has become so entrenched that too many of us never question it,” said Third Space Charity executive director Karen Mason.

“We’re delighted to partner with UBCO, and some of our community’s top experts in the fields of nutrition and health and wellness to offer this innovative educational event we hope will spark valuable conversation around the benefits of intuitive eating.”

Lauren Nutbrown, a master of counselling psychology student and Third Space Charity intern, says media messages about having to eat a certain way or exercise a certain amount to maintain an attractive body are everywhere, but that it can actually be quite dangerous.

“I know from personal experience the damage diet culture can cause, and the healing and health that can come through learning to follow your body’s lead and eat intuitively instead,” said Nutbrown.

Entry to the event is by donation to Third Space Charity with limited space available. Register here.