Big White will host Para Snowboard competition this winter, snow making to start soon

Photo: FIS



Big White could be making snow by this time next week.

The resort is making plans for this year's Para Snowboard World Cup coming back to Big White in December.

Last February's event was so successful the resort and organizers are thrilled to announce that the 9th installment called, 'Welcome to Paradise' will return.

"The para snowboard athletes they love the course on Big White and they love the ease of getting onto the mountain," says Big White vice president Michael J. Ballingall.

If Mother Nature cooperates they could be making snow to start building the course in mid-October. Ballingall says Big White only makes snow in the Telus Snowpark so having this event in December will guarantee the park will be open and ready to go for locals and visitors for Christmas.

"We've never had the budget to spend on snowmaking in the park, it's really expensive. With the subsidy we're getting from Canada Snowboard. This will literally guarantee us not only a course, but it will guarantee us the Snowbaord Park for Christmas," says Ballingall.

"Big White is taking on the challenge to make a Para World Cup happen in December, this will require a tremendous effort and shows how passionate they are to bring the Para World Cup back to Big White," says Dustin Heise, executive director/ CEO Canada Snowboard.

Big White hosted their first Para Snowboard competition back in 2013 and have championed the events in Canada. The resort has hosted these events in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, Para World Championships, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 cancelled due to COVID and 2022. This year will also see all Para snowboard events transition into Federation of International Skiing as the sanctioning body and no longer the the international federation for Paralympic snowboard.

“The history of this event and the relationship between BC Snowboard and Big White has been that we (BC Snowboard) do everything administratively and Big White does everything on snow. We work inside and they work outside.” said Cathy Astofooroff, executive director of BC Snowboard Association. “Flynn Seddon, at Big White, took on the Para event with a passion. He worked with the athletes and the coaches to design and build exactly what they needed and what they wanted to ride. BC Snowboard and Big White have been hosting events together for over 25 years. We are all family here.”

Canada's Para Snowboarding Team, currently boasts multiple Paralympic and World Championship medalists in its ranks.

"Having a World Cup at home is so rad, because having you friends and family to come and watch your race after a long season of travelling is always nice. Hopefully, this year with the covid restrictions no longer in effect, I hope to see families, friends, folks from the area come and cheer for us at home. For me, there is no added pressure of being at home, it’s a huge bonus to have friends and family there to cheer us on. It absolutely makes me push as hard as I can for a spot on the podium," says Tyler Turner, Gold and Bronze medalist para-snowboarder at the Beijing 2022 Paralympic games.