Okanagan College to have first-ever fall theatre performances

Photo: OC College

For the very first time, the Okanagan College is presenting a fall production, diving into the world of fables and folk tales.

The school's community theatre The Red Dot Players will present Folk Tales: Grimm and Otherwise this autumn, ahead of their regular spring-time feature.

“This production has been bouncing around in my head for many years,” said Mike Minions, the show’s director and producer. “We want to engage the imagination of our audience and make this kind of theatre experience accessible to the community.”

Minions says he drew inspiration from the production style known as story theatre, which he first learned about in the early 1970s.

Fifteen different stories are planed to be told, described as a family-friendly collection of funny stories from around the world in places like France, Germany, Ireland and Italy.

The Red Dot Players came together in 2010 to give creative students a chance for creative expression and to contribute to the arts community throughout the Okanagan. Members of the Red Dot Players are both OC students and members of the community.

“We formed the Red Dot Players to be able to provide an outlet for creative students and employees at Okanagan College and we’re thrilled to be continuing our run of theatre productions that enhance the arts scene at OC and within the community,” said Jeremy Beaulne, artistic director of the Red Dot Players.

Shows will run from October 20 to 23, and October 27 to 30, with tickets available at the door or at reddotplayers.com