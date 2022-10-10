Okanagan College improves access to training for daycare workers

Photo: Contributed

The Okanagan College has improved access to childcare training for infant and toddler care.

The OC will be holding a special intake for the Early Childhood Education (ECE) Infant-Toddler Certificate program that is designed to enhance access for those already working in childcare. Classes are part-time and held solely online, making it easy for those to balance work and training.

“Okanagan College has heard from people working in the childcare sector that they want to expand their professional scope to include infants and toddlers but not step away from their careers. Making the training more accessible supports childcare providers and employers,” said Carly Hall, Okanagan College Dean of Health and Social Development.

The ECE Infant-Toddler Certificate will provide training for individuals to care for children under three years of age. The new program at the OC covers developmentally responsive environments, working with families and communities, practices in infant and toddler care, as well as a work-based practicum.

There is a massive shortage of Early Childhood Educators in the Okanagan.

"That’s why we are working with Okanagan College to expand access to ECE programs,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training.

“More students will be able to study for a career in this in-demand field and help build an economy that works for more families and leads to a stronger B.C. for everyone.”

The new program for childcare kicks off on October 16 and runs until mid-July.

For access to the program, applicants must first complete the basic ECE certificate.