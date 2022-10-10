Firefighters across the province join forces for charity

Photo: Contributed 8 Firefighting Charities fundraise for common goals.

Firefighters from across the province are joining forces for a good cause.

The Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society has joined forces with Surrey Fire Charity and seven other firefighting charities for a province-wide 50/50 fundraising raffle.



“As firefighters, we get great satisfaction out of helping people who need it most, that’s why we choose this career. However, the outcomes on the job don’t always turn out positive. I think that is why you would see almost every fire department in a city or township have some form of a Charity or benevolent organization. Through these charitable activities, we get to see the positive impacts on people’s lives,” says firefighter J. Martins.

These eight charities work to improve the lives of others in their respective communities, through school food programs and student scholarships to help those who are most vulnerable.

The 50/50 raffle, administered by the Surrey Firefighters Charitable Society, is a way for each of the participating organizations to raise funds for their community initiatives.

Right now Surrey has the bragging rights on most money raised, followed closely by Langley and Kelowna in a close race for second.

If you're looking to support the cause click here and select support “Kelowna FF”. Sales end October 24 and the draw date will be October 25.