Kelowna Actors Studio bringing dreams to life on rollerskates

The Kelowna Actors Studio is gearing up for their next theatrical performance.

Theatre lovers can crimp their hair, flip their collars and rock some leg-warmers in celebration of the pop rock musical comedy, Xanadu.

Running from October 12 to October 30 at the Kelowna Actors Studio, people can expect to see a silly, funny show they can enjoy with their family and friends.

"It's a couple hours of escapism to sit back with friends, turn off our brains and laugh," said executive producer Nathan Flavel.

Taking the audience back to the eighties of California, the musical follows the greek muse, Kira, who travels to earth to inspire a struggling young artist named Sonny.

“A 1980s jukebox musical on roller skates!” said artistic managing director Randy Leslie. “Who wouldn’t want to see a show like that? The original movie starred my favourite singer and performer, Olivia Newton-John, and with her recent passing, it seemed the right time to celebrate her and this laugh-a-minute story to life for our audiences."

“There are no less than 24 mirror balls on the stage at any given time," added Flavel. "And the cast spends the majority of the show in roller skates!"

The main character Kira helps a hunky painter find his voice and discover true love while building the world's first roller disco. The cast includes Marisa Piatelli as Kira, Chad Abrahamson as Sonny, and much more.

