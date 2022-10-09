UBCO research makes de-icing breakthrough

Photo: Pixabay

UBC Okanagan and the University of Toronto have together reached a breakthrough in de-icing technology for planes.

The two universities are working on a de-icing system that works by combining an interfacial coating with an ice-detecting microwave sensor. The coating integrates the sensors into the material while heat dislodges the ice without the need for someone or a machine to physically melt it.

“Many of us have had the misfortune of sitting on a plane waiting for it to be de-iced while fretting about missing a connecting flight,” said Dr. Zarifi, UBCO’s School of Engineering and report co-author.

“Our new technology takes a hybrid approach by adding sensors within an ice repellent coating that can easily be added to aviation or wind turbine blades.”

Zarifi explains ice is problematic for energy technologies like wind turbines, hydroelectric dams, aviation, and power transmission and that ice mitigation strategies can be divided into active or passive methods.

“Neither route towards an ice-free surface is seen as a cure-all today, as active de-icing methods utilize substantial energy but passive de-icing coatings cannot keep a surface ice-free indefinitely,” he added.

“A hybrid system that combines passive and active de-icing technologies may be an attractive solution to the ice-accretion problems.”

This is why the sensor, which lives beneath the coating that will be applied to a turbine or aircraft, could be a game-changer. The sensor acts as an ice detector, allowing the embedded heaters to melt the ice automatically.

“The hybrid approach allows the operator to quickly and accurately monitor the equipment sustainably. The equipment won’t need to be de-iced unnecessarily, avoiding wear-and-tear and wasteful energy usage, because the sensors can determine the need," explained doctoral student Zahra Azimi Dijvejin.

Researchers will now go from the experimentation phase into real-life usage, working with Canadian turbine manufacturers to introduce the technology for winter.