Poland's Dawid Godziek took top spot at Saturday's slopestyle competition at Big White

Photo: Nicholas Johansen

Saturday's Gold Invitational Slopestyle biking competition at Big White came down to the wire, with the winning run coming on the second-to-last run of the day.

Calgary's Max Langille was sitting comfortable in first place with a score of 87.00, until Poland's Dawid Godziek, 27, put down an incredible last run late in the day, snagging 94.00 points and the top spot in the competition.

Squamish's Ben Thompson, 19, rounded out the podium with a third place finish, with a score of 82.66.

The slopestyle event, hosted by pro rider Tom van Steenbergen, capped off the three-day Freeride Days biking festival at Big White, which kicked off Thursday.

Hundreds of spectators of all ages came out to watch the pro athletes from around the world launch themselves off the massive jumps on the slopestyle course, built just east of Big White's Happy Valley Lodge.

Competitors had two attempts to put down a flawless run on the course, throwing spins, flips, bar spins and other tricks off the jumps.

The weather largely co-operated, with sunny skies and warm temperatures, although some wind gusts throughout the afternoon caused some very minor delays for the rider.

While the 24-year-old Langille had to settle for second place, he secured the highly sought-after wildcard spot for the Red Bull Joyride slopestyle event taking place at Whistler's Crankworx next weekend. Now in its 10th year, Joyride is the pinnacle of slopestyle biking.

Godziek will be getting used to standing atop the podium, coming off a first place finish at the slopestyle competition at the SilverStar Bike Park the weekend prior. Earlier in July, Godziek also took home a gold medal at the X Games in California, competing in the BMX Dirt event.