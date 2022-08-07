Rock the Lake gets loud in Kelowna

Rock the Lake took over downtown Kelowna this weekend, bringing in quite the crowd of spectators to take in some great classic rock music from the 70s, 80s and 90s.

The GSL director for Prospera Place George Fadel says the turn out couldn't have been better.

“People were having just a great time, and today we an even bigger crowd. So we’re expecting an extra 1,000 people today versus Friday, and the Friday crowd was just great as well. It’s been loud, it’s been fun, people are dancing and having a great, great time,” smiled Fadel.

“It was incredible. I had a great time, my mom had an amazing time and we could tell the band was having just, you know, an amazing time,” added a spectator.

Music is one of humankind’s greatest creations, and by the looks on people’s faces at the event, nothing beats listening to your favourite band live and in person.

“Nothing beats this experience, right? Just being here live amongst so many people being able to be out again and just having fun, you know? Nothing beats this. We’re just having a great weekend, the weather is perfect and everyone is smiling,” explained Fadel.

Bif Naked hit the stage on Saturday, wasting no time showing Kelowna why they call it classic rock.

“Bif Naked was just on right now and they are just amazing. They had so much energy and they love talking to the crowd and they were so gracious and nice. Bif has not aged. I don’t know what she’s been doing the last 20, 30 years, but she looks as great as ever, she sounds as great as ever and she’s had so much energy she’s been awesome," said Fadel.

The Rock the Lake music festival wraps up this Sunday night with Trooper, Chilliwack and Brian Wilson headlining the show. Tickets are still available at RTLFestival.com.