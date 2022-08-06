Flock of Seagulls headlined Day 1 of Rock the Lake Friday

Rock the Lake kicked off outside of Prospera Place Friday, with A Flock of Seagulls headlining the first night of festivities.

The Spoons took to the stage first at 4:30 p.m., followed by Five Man Electrical Band and The Motels, before English new wave rockers A Flock of Seagulls closed the show.

Check out the gallery of photos above to see the bands in action.

The fun continues Saturday with The Grapes of Wrath, Bif Naked, Eve 6, Moist and The Tea Party.