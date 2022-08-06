Okanagan Comedy Festival returns this summer

Photo: Contributed

The biggest and best lineup ever will be coming to the Okanagan Comedy Festival later this summer.

From Aug. 24 to 28, two live recordings of Laugh Out Loud with Ali Hassan will happen at the Rotary Centre for the Arts and the Creekside Theatre. Other shows will also be held at Venables Theatre in Oliver.

The festival will also be hosting shows at some unique venues including bars, wineries and golf courses throughout the Okanagan, featuring more than 20 of the best comedians around.

“Despite all the challenges brought on by the pandemic, we have managed to stay afloat and are so excited for the return of full audiences at live events,” explained festival general manager Robert Gallant.

“I am looking forward to this year’s edition of the Comedy Festival featuring a great mix of show locations where we get to showcase our hilarious stand-up comedy talent to local audiences and visiting tourists. We are worried another year would go by with us locked up at home, so we are ecstatic to be back to live performances.”

Festival operations director and longtime headline comedian Tim Nutt understands how difficult the shutdown has been on the arts community.

“We live and live to be on stage, and we can’t wait to get in front of these Okanagan audiences again and make them laugh until it hurts,” said Nutt.

Artists confirmed for this year’s funny fest include Ryan Bellville, Ali Hassan, Tim Nutt, Erica Sigurdson, Sophie Buddle, Mayce Galoni, Big Daddy Tazz, Myles Morrison, Chuck Byrn, Evan Carter, Danny Martinello, Dean Jenkinson, Damonde Tschritter, Ryan Short, Efthimios Nasiopoulos, Scott Dumas, Yumi Nagashima, Sterling Scott, Ken Valgardson, Rob Balsdon, Kate Belton, Velina Taskov, Matt Baker, and more.

Stand up comedy venues confirmed so far include: Red Rooster Winery(Penticton), Freddy’s Brewpub (Kelowna), Carlos O’Bryan’s (West Kelowna), Kelowna, Curling Club, Wings (West Kelowna), Gallagher’s Canyon Golf Club (Kelowna), DunnEnzies Pizza (Lower Mission), Grizzli Winery (West Kelowna), and the Mission Tap House / Runaways Lounge (Kelowna).

