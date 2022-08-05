Kelowna man accused of domestic assault fails to show up to court

Photo: RCMP Connor Patterson-House

A Kelowna man who was charged with several violent domestic assaults has failed to show up for his first court appearance, and police are now asking for the public's help in finding him.

Connor Patterson-House, 25, was charged Thursday with two counts of assault and one count of assault causing bodily harm stemming from three separate incidents over the past year. The charges are labelled a “K” file, which designates intimate partner violence allegations.

Patterson-House failed to show up for his first appearance in Kelowna court Thursday afternoon and a warrant has now been issued for his arrest.

“RCMP warn the general public not to approach Patterson-House, and if he is spotted, to call 911 immediately,” said Cpl. Tim Russell of the Kelowna RCMP Vulnerable Persons Unit.

Police have asked anyone with information about Patterson-House's whereabouts to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, or anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Patterson-House's three charges stem from alleged incidents on July 25, 2021, Sept. 6, 2021 and July 7, 2022. All incident are alleged to have occurred in Kelowna.

He's also facing separate charges of resisting an officer, personation with intent to gain advantage, and two counts of breaching a release order, all alleged to have occurred on Sept. 3, 2021.

On those charges, online court records show Patterson-House also failed to show up for his first court appearance on Nov. 15, 2021, and again on April 14, 2022. Judge Clarke Burnett recently released him on bail again on July 27, 2022.