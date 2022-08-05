Police seek identity of possible witness of Kelowna shooting

Photo: RCMP Police are seeking the identity of this man

Police are asking for the public's help in their investigation of a now-fatal shooting that occurred at a Kelowna gas station Tuesday evening.

A man was shot outside the Shell gas station at the corner of K.L.O. and Benvoulin roads at about 9:30 p.m., and the victim was dropped off at Kelowna General Hospital, which is when police became aware of the shooting.

RCMP are asking the public for help identifying a man connected to a brown 2005 Chevrolet Malibu with the license plate BCLP SA503N, who may have information which could assist the police investigation.

Police said Wednesday the man was not expected to survive his injuries, and Const. Mike Della-Paolera said Friday the victim has since been taken off life support and has died.

About one hour after the shooting, a brown, gold or tan, early 90s Honda Accord was found engulfed in flames near 775 Deans Drive in Kelowna's Black Mountain area. Police have determined this car was used in the shooting.

Police have asked anyone who recognizes the man in the KGH surveillance photos, or has any information about the shooting, to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-470-6236. Those looking to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers here.

During a press conference Wednesday, Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance said the victim in the shooting, a Lower Mainland resident, is “connected to criminal organizations” and was known to police.

**this story has been altered from a previous version to reflect a correction issued by the Kelowna RCMP